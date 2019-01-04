The matter in question

The daily White House press briefing is a thing of legend, shown in hundreds of Hollywood movies.

Around lunchtime every weekday, 100 reporters from the wire agencies, news and cable networks and the national newspapers gather to quiz the American president’s press secretary, standing at a lectern in front of that famous blue backdrop, on everything from the leader’s actions in a war to the state of the economy. In difficult times — like the Lewinsky scandal during the Clinton administration, and I suppose pretty much every day since Donald Trump took office — ...