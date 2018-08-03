The matter of migrants

Assam’s future — and, indeed, India’s — looks even more troubled now that the first list of “citizens” has come out in that state and millions of people who expected to be on it are not. I do not intend to rehearse the long and winding history of the “foreigner” crisis in Assam, which has led to years of insurgency and some truly awful massacres, such as Nellie.

I will merely point out two things. First, that for many in Assam, this is an ethno-nationalist question: All Bengalis are suspect. And second that, for many in the rest of India, it ...