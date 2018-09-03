The missing link

Almost every other week, I meet or come across someone who has stepped off the treadmill and chosen to plunge in to make a difference in India’s failing school education system. In the last three or four years, I can list dozens I have come across who are wholly devoted to bettering the Indian education landscape.

A common thread runs through many of the initiatives. Almost all the people I have met are highly qualified, in careers that are likely to offer them a mini fortune in the near future and several are in their late 30s to mid 40s with families and the whole set of ...