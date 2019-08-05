The monsoon recovery

The way the monsoon has recovered this year after a delayed and weak start to near-normal in the very first half of its four-month run (June to September) does not have many parallels.

A scary rain deficit of 33 per cent at the end of the first monsoon month of June shrank dramatically to below 9 per cent in just four weeks, thanks to copious precipitation in July. This, coupled with the weather office’s prediction of 100 per cent normal rain in August and September, has swung the outlook for monsoon-dependent sectors, chiefly agriculture and hydel power, and rural demand from ...