The nation's interest in Kerala

Floods in Kerala have devastated one of the most idyllic settlements of India. Malayalis are rich, educated and largely in harmony with nature. They live mostly in houses, not apartments.

These houses and their surrounding flora and fauna — an entire ecosystem — were ravaged by incessant rains in mid August. The loss of physical wealth is enormous. Battered houses, washed away vehicles, lost cattle and poultry, uprooted shops, destroyed inventories, broken infrastructure... the list is long and the trauma, impossible to comprehend. Floods of this order destroy ...