The never-ending love for cash

Time stands still at Lohar Chawl in the heart of south Mumbai, just about a km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station. The market, which is Mumbai’s epicentre for electrical goods, is home to hundreds of wholesale and retail shops on the ground floor of buildings whose expiry date is over long back.

The ultra-narrow lanes and the chaotic flow of vehicles of all shapes and sizes have led to a permanent confusion of pedestrians trying to dodge footpath hawkers and vehicles trying to dodge potholes and the crowd. None of this, however, seems to affect the shop owners, most of ...