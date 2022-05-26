The new ideology of politics

Does ideology have any place in Indian politics? One knee-jerk response, I guess, would be to say: No, Indian politicians are too cynical to believe in anything except their own advancement. Their ideology begins and ends with winning elections. But in fact, throughout the life of our young nation, ideology has counted for much more than we realise.

The disputes and discussions during the freedom struggle were often ideologically driven. Gandhiji believed in one India, where Hindus and Muslims could live in peace. That idea was rejected by M A Jinnah and the proponents of the ...