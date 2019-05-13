The next election

We are now entering the last leg of one of the nastiest election campaigns that we have seen in this country. There has been little or no discussion of policies and a virtual absence of any defence of the government’s performance.

Instead we have had an endless exchange of invectives, the pointless raking up of the distant past, innuendos and even accusations about the patriotism of the Opponents, character assassination, and all this often on the basis of fake ‘news’, using the anonymity of social media. Those of us who came of age in the early years of independence ...