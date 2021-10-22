The next level

India reached an important milestone on Thursday: One billion vaccinations have been delivered. Given the late start to the vaccination programme and various hiccups about procurement and delivery, the pace that has been set in the past few months is unquestionably an achievement that all concerned, whether health workers, the Union and the state governments, and vaccine manufacturers can be proud of.

One continuing issue is that the level of protection provided does not exactly map up with the number of shots delivered. This is because while three quarters of the eligible adults have ...