The occasional aside

The planet gets short-changed again
The planet gets short-changed again
Topics
Cyberattacks | AIIMS

The recent cyberattack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is a stark reminder that no entity is safe from such threats. Cybersecurity incidents are rising and doing so at an increasing rate. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said based on the data with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 1.2 million cybersecurity incidents were reported in 2020, 1.4 million in 2021, and 0.67 million up to June in 2022. Google in contrast stated that India witnessed 18 million cyberattacks and 200,000 threats a day in the first quarter of 2022 alone. The vast divergence in the numbers notwithstanding, it is apparent that such threats present an ongoing and escalating risk that organisations (and individuals) need to wrestle with.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 22:27 IST

