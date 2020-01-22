The other population problem

For years, one of the major problems facing the world and India was an exponential growth in population. But, in recent years, that problem might have reversed.

The United Nations estimates that 27 countries have fewer people now than in 2010, and 55 will have their populations decline in the decades to 2050, which means falling populations will become normal. This brings with it a series of worrying geo-economic consequences. For example, some economists who see economic growth per capita arising from productivity increases, which in turn are driven by innovation, worry that a smaller ...