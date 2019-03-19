The Parrikar vacuum

With the passing of Manohar Parrikar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost not just a successful chief minister and former defence minister, but also one of its few leaders with the ability and will to bridge the political spectrum and reach out to Goa’s minority Catholic and Muslim communities.

True, much of this has to do with Parrikar’s origins in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious state, where religious polarisation does not win election. Even so, he deserves credit for rising above his Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh origins, obtaining a modern scientific education, working ...