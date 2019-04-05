The pesky priests

Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” said Henry II of England in 1170 when he got irritated with his friend Thomas Becket who was also the Archbishop of Canterbury. The priest was giving the king impractical and unwanted advice.

In modern India this can be said of NRI economists who swan in and out of the country dispensing advice like agony aunts to NGOs. The latest advice is that taxes must be increased to pay for the socially necessary — but fiscally disastrous — Nyay project of the Congress. Nothing wrong with that except just the one thing: ...