The power of women's stories

Something quite extraordinary has been happening over the past week or so. On Twitter and on Facebook dozens of Indian women have begun to share their stories of abuse, harassment or assault at the hands of men.

It began, perhaps, with the outing of a well-known Mumbai film-maker; or perhaps thanks to the bravery of actor Tanushree Dutta, who reminded the rest of us about the harassment and intimidation she had faced 10 years ago from a colleague and his political allies. However it may have begun, it became unstoppable fairly soon. Women spoke of many different kinds of abuse, of ...