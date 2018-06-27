The power that Tata trusts wield

Why did the board of Tata Sons break its silence to back R Venkataramanan, a nominee director on the AirAsia board under CBI lens, on Tuesday? Was it the most important thing on the Tata Sons board agenda that a statement was issued late evening mentioning only the AirAsia investigation and the parent group's confidence in Venkat (as the Tata Trusts managing trustee is popularly known)? While the Malaysia-headquarterd AirAsia and its India unit, a joint venture with the Tatas, had earlier countered the CBI allegations of lobbying to try and change government policies, Tata Sons had ...