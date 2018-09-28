The problem with blasphemy

The problem with laws criminalising speech is that they wind up being the opposite of what laws should be: They will be applied indiscriminately. Everyone eventually uses them, or becomes their target.

Consider the recent arrest in Delhi of the defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra. He was arrested, apparently, because the Biju Janata Dal-run Odisha government took offence at a sarcastic video he posted at the Konark Sun Temple. In the video, Iyer-Mitra riffed on the erotic sculptures for which Konark is famous, and jokingly argued that, given the attitudes to sexual morality of the current ...