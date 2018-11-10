The professional do-gooder

Delhi used to be a village before it binged on steroids to become a megapolis which, some say, still isn’t cosmopolitan, and no one exemplifies this more than the “connected” Dilliwalla.

This is the Delhi boy who went to school in Delhi, whose buddies are now bureaucrats, or heads of companies, or hotels, who’s familiar with every nook and cranny of the city and not just its posh parts, and who can help to move stuck files, get club memberships, or open doors. He’s the one hogging conversations at friends’ homes, stuck to the bar in the institute, ...