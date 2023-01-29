The real gainers from F&O 'casino'

There was much alarm, surprise, and consternation last week when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) released a study showing that 90 per cent of the active traders dabbling in derivatives such as futures and options (F&O) lost money in FY22. Even as more and more people tried their hand in F&O, in the post-Covid period, more lost money; in FY19, 87 per cent of the derivatives traders were losers, and this went up to 90 per cent in FY22. The number of individual traders who traded through Sebi’s study sample (of the top 10 brokers in the equity F&O segment) was 4.52 million in FY22, up from just 710,000 during FY19 — a stunning rise of over 500 per cent. Of these, 88 per cent were active traders.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU