The Republic has weathered plenty of storms and will see plenty more

It’s Republic Day again. This is traditionally the time to reflect on our history and make fun of the floats.

Everyone has their favourite marching contingent, most of us are happy to have the day off, and who doesn’t love a good flypast? It only remains to ditch the joyless belief that national days should be alcohol free. Still, after four years of loud chest-thumping, this year’s Republic Day feels slightly subdued. People are so busy sulking at each other across political differences that it’s hard to paste a smile on, though we can still encourage each ...