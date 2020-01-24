The Republic remains alive

This Sunday, the Samvidhan Bachao Andolan will meet in Ajmer’s Dargah Bazaar and hoist the tricolour. The Preamble will be read in unison, and then a group of legal experts will address the crowd on their Fundamental Rights and Duties.

According to The Times of India, the group’s leader, Mohammed Alimuddin, says it is intended to be “a movement to know our rights and duties”. Seventy years after we the people gave to ourselves a Constitution, India will celebrate a very special Republic Day. On few previous Republic Days have we seen large groups of people ...