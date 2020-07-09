The retail rush

Amid the large swings registered by global stock markets, including those in India, over the past months, there has also been an explosion in the number of new retail investors. As this newspaper has reported, the trading turnover in the cash market segment of both the major Indian exchanges was nearly twice as much in June 2020 as it was in June 2019 — a pattern repeated in derivatives, including currency derivatives.

Retail trading volumes are at a 15-year high, possibly because net rest rates in debt have become unattractive. Many attribute their increasing participation to the ...