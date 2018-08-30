The return to humanness

It is always fascinating to see how seemingly disparate ideas intersect to create an entirely different lens to look at innovation. The ideas may not be exactly new, but as it always tends to happen, it takes time for anything new to challenge the accepted wisdom and emerge out into the mainstream.

So it is with Richard Thaler, the professor from University of Chicago and Nobel Prize winner for his work on Behavioural Economics in 2017. Most people now associate him for his work on Nudge Theory, which uses positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions as ways to influence the ...