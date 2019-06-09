The revenue challenge

How much of the expenditure compression during 2018-19 has been achieved by deferring expenditure to the following year? Or how much of it was the result of off-Budget borrowing by public sector entities? The Union government had cut its total expenditure by about Rs 1.45 trillion over its revised estimates for 2018-19. Of this, Rs 13,000 crore was cut on account of capital expenditure and Rs 1.32 trillion under revenue expenditure.

As has already been reported, the bulk of the expenditure compression was achieved through off-Budget borrowing. The burden of such borrowing has ...