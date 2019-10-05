The European Union (EU) is adopting “Right to Repair” regulations for household appliances, which are to come into effect by 2021. This will have a far-reaching impact on industrial design and manufacturing processes.

It could also spark copycat legislation in other regions. Many states in the US are contemplating similar regulations and some may opt for wide-ranging versions, bringing automobiles and consumer electronics within the ambit of the Right to Repair. The new regulations would mean that manufacturers have to provide spares for refrigerators, washing machines, ...