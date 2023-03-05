JUST IN
Consent must for fixed to floating loan shift
Consent must for fixed to floating loan shift
Business Standard

The roots of global success

Ajay Banga leading the World Bank makes us think once again about what is making Indians popular in decision-making positions

Topics
World Bank  | Indians | Leadership

Ajay Shah 

Follow this columnist
Ajay Shah

All of us have noticed the remarkable presence of Indians in the leadership of global organisations: IBM, Google, Microsoft, and now the World Bank. In the best of times, it is difficult for an immigrant to succeed. Acclimatising to a new culture is hard. We must admire these individuals who worked their way to succeed in a foreign country. Here in India, there is a lot of emphasis on issues like passing an exam. But while passing exams and having a fire in the belly are important, they do not suffice beyond elementary functions.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 20:58 IST

