The round dining table

We have made do with a small dining table at home for years, resisting calls to replace it, usually by visitors forced into intimacy with other diners, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The round table has a sense of familiarity and comfort we have been loath to sacrifice to the whims of grumbling friends forced to dine buffet style because the table can fit either food or people. But its days now appear endangered because our son has decided to add a permanent member to the household who must be made to feel welcome with a matching chair and enough space at the ...