The short and the long of it

Of late I have developed a preference for short stories. I hardly ever used to read them till about a year ago. Suddenly I find that now I am, and that it is pouring new authors whom I like. Or, perhaps, I have at last started looking at the right genre of fiction.

My latest find is Shubha Mudgal, the mostly classical and sometimes film-song singer. Speaking Tiger, who published my first and last novel last year, have, as usual, once again shown good taste. Ms Mudgal’s short stories — 32 pages long on average — are every bit as good as her singing. As might be ...