The stakes get bigger: Why Gautam Adani had to re-assess his position

The operative question is, what happens after the great fall? Even if something in excess of $120 billion has been lopped off the market value of the Adani firms (with about two-thirds of that loss suffered by himself), the fact is that the group is still valued at over $100 billion, with Mr Adani therefore worth at least two-thirds of that. These numbers have to be approximations because of the rapidly evolving scenario, and because it is hard to make adjustments for cross-holdings, pledges of promoter shares and such. But even if Mr Adani is no longer the world’s No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of wealth, or even No. 20, he remains a very wealthy man and the group is still a very large entity.