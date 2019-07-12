The story of a 'part-time' grad

In the last few months, I’ve spent a bit of time in rural UP and have been struck by the number of young graduates I’ve met. Most of them have studied locally. Some plan to get a post-grad uate degree as well.

On the face of it, it seems promising. But the ground reality is, more often than not, different. A conversation I had with a taxi driver while driving from Kanpur to Banda last week illustrates why. He offered me a laddu when I got in the car at Kanpur airport. “I just got my college exam results,” he explained. “I now have a BSc degree in physics, ...