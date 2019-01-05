The story of the Rs 2,000 note

It was a cricketing axiom that a wicketkeeper was only noticed when he fumbled; a keeper who flawlessly received every delivery and took all chances could play out a match without comment. That changed with coloured clothes and the “chirping” algorithm; nowadays a keeper is the team's designated sledger. Fumbles and missed chances are overlooked if he can get quick runs.

The same axiom still holds true for currency notes, however. A good currency note will be introduced without fanfare. It will be seamlessly integrated into transactions. It will be durable and ...