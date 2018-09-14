The truth about training

Over the years that I have been in Santiniketan engaged in the craft business, my enterprise has gained customers within India and outside. It feels good to know that our handiwork is now sold in shops in almost all the big cities of India and a few in Europe. This has meant dealing with many courier companies both public and private.

For many years, I had great faith in India Post and used their services extensively. Their tracking worked well and I seldom had a problem. But as the business grew and the parcels to be delivered increased, I realised that India Post was fine till you ...