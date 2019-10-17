The unending tale of 'onion tears'

The onion price shock has hit the country once again. This is the third price shock in the last 10 years.

Onions, which were sold at approximately Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale market and at about Rs 20 per kg in the retail market during May and June, have crossed Rs 35 per kg in wholesale and Rs 60 per kg in retail in most markets in the country. Inter-year price volatility and intra-year abnormal price spread in any crop hurt both producers as well as consumers, besides the economy. Given that, it is important to understand the causes of abnormal price fluctuations and look at workable ...