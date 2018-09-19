The unstoppable CEO gravy train

Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Services (IL&FS) appears to be overtaking Fortis Healthcare and ICICI Bank in the bad governance stakes. In all three cases, commentators have pointed to the board’s dereliction of fiduciary duty.

But the impending implosion at IL&FS also underlined a more deep-rooted moral hazard in India Inc: The propensity for senior managements to reward themselves generously regardless of their performance and at the cost of employees and shareholders. IL&FS, which is staring at major payment defaults in the months ahead, has been in the red since FY16. In ...