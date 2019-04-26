The untappable floating voters of India

In the backdrop of the 2012 the US presidential election, Linda Killian documented the characteristics and importance of floating voters in her book ‘The Swing Vote: The Untapped Power of Independents’.

In fact, Ms Killian spotted four distinct demographic groups of Swing voters in the US: The NPR Republicans, also known as Rockefeller Republicans, due to their political philosophy close to Nelson Rockefeller, a liberal Republican. They are traditional, well-educated, socially moderate and fiscally conservative Republicans who became independents because of a growing ...