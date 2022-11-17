The uplink-downlink puzzle

In 1984, a US-based non-governmental organisation approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in India. The idea? A family-planning message couched as entertainment in a TV show. In Catholic Mexico, where direct family planning messages could not be used, a similar experiment had helped push down birth rates. Since population growth was a huge concern in India, the idea found favour. That is how India’s first soap opera, Hum Log, began airing. In entertainment starved India (then) Hum Log was a huge hit. More than 80 per cent of the country’s 3.6 million television sets tuned in to it every week. The message got across.