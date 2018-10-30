The US culture wars

For the last few months, I have been in the US and the UK, and have never seen the two countries more polarised at an individual level. In Britain it is Brexit which is the centre of growing animosity between friends and family.

Thus, at a recent dinner party of longstanding friends once the conversation turned to Brexit it led to a heated discussion and eventually the hosts turned on the guests, who were Brexiteers, and asked them to leave and never speak to them again. One eminent historian who is a Remainer has a notice in the front window of his house saying “no Brexiteers ...