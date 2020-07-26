The vaccine race

Two Indian candidates for a vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2 have been granted permission for Phase I and II trials in India. One is being developed by Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare, and the other by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The latter has now tied up with private health care labs for human trials, as well as some public hospitals; the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi gave a 30-year-old man the first dose of the Bharat Biotech candidate, called Covaxin, last week. These two indigenously developed vaccines now join 23 other candidates from ...