The vegan movement will come to India, slowly perhaps but surely

Yesterday, November 1, was World Vegan Day. For those unfamiliar with what veganism is, it is broadly vegetarianism minus all dairy produce and minus all use of leather. No animal products that is the vegans’ creed.

There are millions of vegans in the West, especially in the US and Europe, and it is probable and likely that in a few years the entire world will join them. I am not being a nut job or extremist or even hopeful in predicting this. I am merely looking at the trajectory of how these things pan out. The thing about veganism is that they approach the subject from ...