The world of permanent interests

The fascinating Japanese game of shogi is a variant of chess. It has many similarities, while being even more mathematically complex. Shogi is played on a monochrome 9x9 board, using tiles inscribed with ideographs. These tiles move in geometric ways similar to chess.

The object of the game is exactly the same — it is to capture the opponent’s king. One important difference adds a poisonously realistic twist: When a piece is captured, it changes sides. It can be put back on the board and used by the player who has captured it. This indicates the pragmatism that lay at the ...