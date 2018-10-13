The world that we live isn't different from yours

I am delighted to be at the Tajik National University. This seat of learning has played a defining role in the making of Tajikistan, and continues to illuminate and guide its vision and progress.

Your country and Central Asia, the great centers of learning and culture- Samarkand and Khujand, have nurtured the spirit of creativity and inquiry for centuries. You are proud flag-bearers of that enlightened scholastic tradition, of the voice of Rudaki and Bedil, from which not just this region but the entire world continues to draw sustenance and inspiration. I have chosen to speak on ...