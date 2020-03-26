The world will be as one

In a few months, when the tumult caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) subsides to a level where people and governments have stopped panicking and more clues emerge on how to stay safe or battle this zoonotic scourge, there may be time to appreciate just how much the world has changed.

From an outpouring of global angst on social media to crackpot remedies and feel-good memes, the internet has crackled with the zeitgeist of our times — abject terror — its bandwidth devoured by the new crusaders clicking likes, and perhaps not very many actually doing anything about ...