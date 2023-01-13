The year's biggest question mark: China

There is really only one economic story that the world cares about over the next few months: . How will it reopen? Are there signs of overdue reform, or is President Xi Jinping resetting the economy in a more Marxian direction? Relatedly, is the Communist Party’s crackdown on the tech sector going to end, or is it yet to peak? Either way, is the years-long slump in the Chinese stock markets finally going to end? Will its companies resume buying commodities at a pre-pandemic pace, and from countries like Australia that had been put on a political hitlist? And will its consumers resume tourism and the purchase of luxury goods at pre-pandemic rates, propping up groups like LVMH and countries like Thailand?