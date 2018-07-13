There is another Swachh Bharat and it's all about cultural sanitising

The first original Netflix series from India, Sacred Games, goes down dead smooth. I watched all eight episodes of the first season back to back, with a sense of disbelief at how good it is.

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane bring life to Vikram Chandra’s brilliant 2006 novel, casting actors who play gritty roles with excellence, and look and sound like real people in complicated positions who don’t look fantastic all the time, aren’t all good or all bad, and who don’t have all the answers. Sacred Games is a mobster-cop potboiler set in the context of the ...