There's nothing to beat cash

Last week, when I bought some fruit from a local vendor, he didn’t have change for the Rs 2,000 note I gave him. Just as he was running around to nearby vendors asking for change, another customer also handed him a Rs 2,000 for six bananas.

The vendor flatly refused. The customer noticed a faded sign on his cart which said “Paytm Accepted Here”. “I can pay you through Paytm,” he offered. The vendor snorted: “The early days of notebandi forced me to adopt Paytm”. “Within months, when it was back to business in cash, I stopped accepting ...