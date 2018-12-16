Third 'son' of Indira, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's tryst with Dec 13

December 13 has an important role to play in the life of newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (pictured). It was on the same day in 1980 that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi came to Chhindwara to participate in an election campaign with Nath. Gandhi said to the people at the rally, "He is my third son after Rajiv and Sanjay." Nath was contesting his first Lok Sabha election that year. Now, 28 years later, on December 13, 2018, her grandson and Congress President Rahul Gandhi declared that Nath would be Madhya Pradesh CM.

The next step

After the hullabaloo over the choice of the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, the bungalow of outgoing leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh, has come into focus. Singh, a son of former chief minister and Congress stalwart, the late Arjun Singh, lost in the Churhat constituency that was his family's traditional bastion for over four decades. However, senior leaders of the Congress Party including Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaywardhan Singh and brother Laxman Singh, and former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arun Yadav have all swung by over the weekend. Is something brewing?

Political colour

Social media algorithm took on an unusual political twist after Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted a picture (above) showing him with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot — who were pitted against each other for Rajasthan CM’s post, which finally went to Gehlot. He captioned the photograph: “The united colours of Rajasthan”. The algorithm picked up the keywords and started displaying ads for the Italian brand Benetton, which goes with the tag line “United Colors of Benetton”. While this couldn't have been a planned campaign by the fashion and apparel company, the ads simply popped up as the keywords for the photo caption matched those of the brand.