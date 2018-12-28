Thirty four new years later...

I was 11 years old when my grandparents sold their house in Jabalpur and came to live with us. The place had been their home for 39 years. After retiring from the Signals Training Centre there, my grandfather had chosen to live on in Madhya Pradesh instead of returning to his village in Punjab. “I have not seen a place where people are this secure,” he would often say.

Farmers would leave their tools behind in the fields at night and people didn’t bother locking their homes. My grandparents’ house was on a small hill on the edge of the city. There weren’t many ...