This is middle age

We are moving to a new flat. This weekend, the movers are descending, clearing our detritus — the astonishing amount of accumulated stuff — and depositing it a few hundred metres down the road in our new place.

Since school, my wife and I have moved (mostly separately) to the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, back to the United States and again to India. So moving from Block A to Block C in our present Delhi neighbourhood should be a doddle. Except a chasm yawns between my twenties, when moving countries with a duffel bag stuffed with books seemed par for ...