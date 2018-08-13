This Mulk of mine

If you watch just one film a year, or for that matter, in a decade, Mulk by Anubhav Sinha is the one you can’t afford to miss. At one level, it is a superbly scripted, acted, directed and shot picture with an intense courtroom drama.

The plot jumps at you straight out of the daily headlines and the characters are what you see around you all the time – in other words, you and I. The ensemble cast of known and unknown actors is perfect for their respective roles. Rishi Kapoor and Taapasee Pannu have easily the best roles, the kind actors would die for, but all others are no ...