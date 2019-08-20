Those in power must empathise

Until just a few months ago, the Indian economy was supposed to be booming, among the world’s fastest growing. Suddenly, high-level discussions are going on about a slowdown amidst disbelief and confusion.

Although the Prime Minister welcomes businessmen as wealth creators, others in authority browbeat (like threatening a jail term for not spending corporate social responsibility or CSR budget), bureaucrats interpret data to avoid upsetting ministers, while bankers and economists diagnose ailments from 30,000 feet height. I have no doubt that government wants to appreciate the ...