Threat... and opportunity

The coronavirus epidemic, Co­vid-2019 has, so far, claimed over 2,300 lives and infected over 75,000 persons. So far, nothing has stopped its spread. One positive outcome of the crisis may be a review of vaccine research and development processes, leading to much faster development and deployment of new vaccines.

On average, it takes over 10 years for a new vaccine to move from the lab onto pharmacy shelves. This involves a process of preclinical development; three clinical phases; preregistration; registration; and launch. There are hopes that new technology, fast-tracked clinical ...